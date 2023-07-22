Salernitana, Mazzocchi-Coulibaly dispute in training: ‘We apologize’

The Salernitana continue to prepare for the next season in the training camp in Rivisondoli. The team of Paulo Sousa won the first friendly of the season against Delfino breaking latest news (3-0) and is preparing to face Picerno and Frosinone. In training on Friday 21 July, during a match, there was one dispute between Pasquale Mazzocchi and Lassana Coulibaly: Tempers ran high with the situation soon being returned to normal. Both footballers, who they will be finedthey wanted to apologize to all those present: “We apologize to all the grenade fans present at the afternoon training session for what happened between us on the pitch. We are particularly sorry for the little ones who have set a bad example of how football and sport are lived. However we renew our maximum commitment and our union to ensure that this season is full of satisfactions. Forward Bersagliera! Cheer up! Lassana Coulibaly and Pasquale Mazzocchi“. The two players also posed for a photo in which they shake hands in a friendly way, posted on Salernitana’s Instagram account: peace made and controversy immediately returned.

