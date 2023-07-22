Improve educational environments; priority of the Ministry of Education

With the company of rectors, administrators, coordinators and representatives of the institutions that guarantee the rights of children and adolescents, the training session on the prevention of sexual violence, bullying and other acts of violence was carried out.

Through the Ministry of Education, the training day ‘School Coexistence, Everyone’s Responsibility’ is being carried out, in which rectors, counselors and representatives of institutions that guarantee the rights of children and adolescents participate, which will take place until tomorrow.

“Coexistence is a subject of permanent work that is done in our educational institutions and it is a work that not only has to do with the institutional capacity that we have to make the school a protective instance for minors, but it is also about learning about the rules of coexistence”, indicated the Municipal Education Secretary Levid Bermeo.

The conference had the support and presence of representatives of the Ministry of Education, in order to take into account the protocols that must be applied in any case of violence in educational environments.

“These processes are very important because we all have to learn how the protocols are carried out, for example, we have cases in the Prosecutor’s Office in investigation processes and after two or three years they are inquiring about what we did or about the reports and educational institutions must account for this,” said the Secretary.

It is important to mention that within the recommendations made to all leaders in the education sector, it is indicated that coexistence “is a process that is taught, it is a process that we have to promote at school,” added the official.

