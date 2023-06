Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team celebrated their second win in three games at the World Championships on Vienna’s Rathausplatz on Thursday. Sarah Sagerer, Sigrid Koizar, Anja Fuchs-Robetin and Camilla Neumann defeated Brazil 19:18 and are already in the play-in. With a win over France in the evening (9.40 p.m.), Red-White-Red could even secure victory in the group.

The World Cup can currently be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.