nightmare day on the roads of Tuscany

Florence, June 1, 2023 – The disturbance announced caused inconvenience and flooding. The violent storm that hit some areas of the Florentine area this afternoon, June 1st, created many inconveniences to the road network.

Abundant rainfall mostly affected the areas of Montelupo Fiorentino and Montespertoli: the Turbone rain gauge recorded 32 mm of rain in just 15 minutes, as learned from the civil protection.

Numerous fire brigade teams are in action: they are in fact about 50 requests for interventions for flooding and to evaluate dangerous branches. The heavy rainfalls have caused many problems and inconveniences in the area. TO Montelupo a tree has fallen in via Fratelli Cervi, and the removal operation was completed. In a direct on Facebook the mayor of Montelupo Paul Masetti he said: “The weather event that affected Montelupo in a rather violent way has created many problems and many inconveniences, we are receiving reports from various parts of the area. I invite you to report problems to us at number 3356685863 and 112 if necessary. We are organizing teams to send them to lend a hand to families who have problems, there is flooding in homes, streets that have several centimeters of water”.

“The rains that fell this afternoon – says Alessio Mugnai, mayor of Montespertoli, who invites citizens to report any problems – have caused a critical situation in Anselmo (Località Fornace) on provincial road 80. I therefore opened the Municipal Operations Center of Civil Protection, the patrol of the Municipal Police, the team of La Racchetta odv Section Montespertoli are on site and technicians from the municipality, the Metropolitan City and the PA Croce d’oro are arriving to give housing support that have suffered flooding”. It was a morning of traffic in chaos also on the Fi-Pi-Li due to yet another accident. A car overturned for reasons still under investigation at km 12 between Ginestra and Lastra a Signa in the direction of Florence. By mid-morning there was a queue of up to seven kilometers in the direction of Florence. Traffic, as specified by the Muoversi in Toscana portal, was at a standstill between Montelupo Fiorentino and Lastra a Signa, but also between Empoli and Empoli Est. Many workers and commuters were stranded on the highway due to the accident, then the queues were resolved around noon. The heavy downpour in the early afternoon also immediately had repercussions on the city traffic Pratowhere it was closed the Pratilia underpass in the direction of Pistoia. Flooding also in the area of ​​via Nenni and via Mascagni, as well as viale Galilei, via Zarini and via Marx. Water also in the hospital underpass in both directions with serious repercussions on traffic given the involvement of the main city axes. And due to the closure of the underpasses, many motorists have had to take the motorway to cross the city from west to east. The municipal police are busy making traffic flow away. Maurice Costanzo