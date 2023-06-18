Business Resolution 31 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the Project ”Renovation of the roof of Palazzo Valloni”, Sheet of Map 42 parcels n.187 and 215, Historic Center of the City of San Marino by admin June 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 5 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 31 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the Project ”Renovation of the roof covering of Palazzo Valloni”, Sheet of Map 42 parcels n.187 and 215, Historic Center of the City of San Marino Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Lastminute.com archives the Covid scandal: profits and reimbursed allowances 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital, Green, Coordinated Transformation and Development will be held in Heilongjiang on June 20 next post Blue light: how bad is screen time for our skin? You may also like Italy is without electronic engineers: “Vitals for robotics,... June 18, 2023 Dragon Boat Festival Zongzi Big Data Release: Meat... June 18, 2023 Vacation in summer 2023: This is how tour... June 18, 2023 Swiss referendum for climate neutrality June 18, 2023 Casa Green, what to save from the EU... June 18, 2023 Wumart 618 Hey Explosive Citywide Full Discount Activities... June 18, 2023 That’s how much money the average millennial in... June 18, 2023 He attacks Berlusconi but then reconsiders. Own goal... June 18, 2023 Taiwan wants to invest in chip production for... June 18, 2023 How much does Pier Silvio Berlusconi earn. In... June 18, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.