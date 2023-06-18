The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital, Green, Coordinated Transformation and Development will be held in Heilongjiang on June 20

The reporter learned from the Provincial Internet Information Office that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Seminar on Digital, Green, Coordinated Transformation and Development, sponsored by the National Internet Information Office and undertaken by the Provincial Internet Information Office, is scheduled to be held in Harbin, our province, from June 20 to 21.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is the highest-level, most extensive and most influential economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific region. It currently includes China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other countries and regional economies. There are 21 members, in addition to 3 observers from the ASEAN Secretariat, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

According to reports, the purpose of holding this seminar is to actively promote the policy propositions and achievements and experience of the coordinated development of digital greening in my country, and advocate the participation of multiple parties in cooperation to jointly promote the transformation and development of digital greening in the Asia-Pacific region. At that time, the responsible comrades of the national ministries and commissions and the leaders of Heilongjiang Province will attend the meeting and deliver speeches. The Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, the Director of the Innovation Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia will make video speeches. APEC senior officials from Singapore, Russia, Malaysia and other countries, as well as Intel, Tesla, IBM, Amazon, GSMA, SAP and State Grid, China Mobile, Ant Group, Huawei, Lenovo and other well-known domestic and foreign corporate executives and think tank experts representatives, etc. More than 180 people attended the meeting offline, and more than 60 representatives from other APEC economies, APEC guest organizations and APEC observers attended the meeting online.

This APEC Symposium includes 6 parts including the opening ceremony, keynote speeches, symposiums, field research, humanities promotion activities and conference summary. Representatives from APEC members, enterprises, and experts will conduct in-depth exchanges on the topic of dual-informatization coordinated transformation and development. The two-day seminar will hold three thematic discussions on “promoting the green and low-carbon development of the digital industry”, “accelerating the green transformation of traditional industries empowered by digital technology“, and “giving full play to the driving role of industry green transformation on the digital industry”. The participating guests will go to Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park, Yanjiagang Farm in the Great Northern Wilderness and other places for field investigation and research.