Home Business Resolution 38 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for interest rate subsidies relating to subsidized loans for interventions within the Unesco Heritage Historic Center of San Marino and Monte Titano and the historic core centers
Business

Resolution 38 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for interest rate subsidies relating to subsidized loans for interventions within the Unesco Heritage Historic Center of San Marino and Monte Titano and the historic core centers

by admin
Resolution 38 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for interest rate subsidies relating to subsidized loans for interventions within the Unesco Heritage Historic Center of San Marino and Monte Titano and historic core centers – Ministry of State for Affairs Interior

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

See also  The United States suspends IPOs of Chinese companies? SEC Chairman: It is currently required to strengthen information disclosure-the United States

You may also like

Atlantia’s smart traffic lights direct traffic in London

Retail sales: in December -0.2% monthly, +3.4% annually

Petrol, Salvini: “If the price exceeds two euros,...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 8th. Powell’s inflation optimism...

Global battery assembly in 2022: Ningde era dominates...

Piazza Affari earns again. Saipem’s non-stop race

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Africa: Belt and Road, China’s investments in the...

Salvini: “The atmosphere is very positive. We win...

Mps pays the redundancies of 2022: the bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy