14
Resolution 38 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for interest rate subsidies relating to subsidized loans for interventions within the Unesco Heritage Historic Center of San Marino and Monte Titano and historic core centers – Ministry of State for Affairs Interior
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also The United States suspends IPOs of Chinese companies? SEC Chairman: It is currently required to strengthen information disclosure-the United States