11
Resolution 58 of 03/21/2023 – Integration of resolutions no. 46 of 06 February 2023 and n. 32 of 20 February 2023 and authorization for ordinary contribution in favor of the Cultural and Theatrical Association Bradipoteatar and La Corte di Olnano and the Compagnia dell’Istrice for the year 2023 – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also "Super Giant" China Telecom returns to A, Huawei, Station B and a number of listed companies participate in strategic placements