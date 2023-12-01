100
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 61 of 14/11/2023 – Participation in the ”Slow Wine Fair 2024” event which will be held in Bologna from 25 to 27 February 2024
Copyright 2023 Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Function, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Councils of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Rumor has it that the CCP’s cleanup of off-campus training institutions triggered a plunge in China Concept Education stocks | China Concept Stocks | New Oriental | Good Future