Home » Resolution 61 of 11/14/2023 – Participation in the ”Slow Wine Fair 2024” event which will be held in Bologna from 25 to 27 February 2024
Business

Resolution 61 of 11/14/2023 – Participation in the ”Slow Wine Fair 2024” event which will be held in Bologna from 25 to 27 February 2024

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 61 of 14/11/2023 – Participation in the ”Slow Wine Fair 2024” event which will be held in Bologna from 25 to 27 February 2024



Copyright 2023 Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Function, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Councils of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  Rumor has it that the CCP’s cleanup of off-campus training institutions triggered a plunge in China Concept Education stocks | China Concept Stocks | New Oriental | Good Future

You may also like

Resolution 56 of 02/29/2024 – Adoption of the...

Gold prices continue to strengthen and institutions are...

Google employee stole AI technology and leaked information...

Lagarde opens up to cuts. Europe celebrates. Tim...

Overnight external trading: European and American stock markets...

More expensive chocolate – Most cocoa farmers don’t...

United Airlines Launches Direct Flight to Medellín, Colombia...

Africa: malaria, the solemn commitment of eleven countries

The unit price dropped from 60 yuan to...

Ministry of Economic Affairs cuts funding for investments...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy