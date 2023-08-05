Resolution 7 of 08/01/2023 – Provisions relating to the functions of personal data protection officer (RDP) carried out by the Procurement, contracts and personal data protection OU Office and amendment of its previous resolution no. 28 of 22 May 2023

1
Resolution 7 of 08/01/2023 – Provisions relating to the functions of personal data protection officer (RDP) carried out by the Procurement, contracts and personal data protection UO and amendment of its previous resolution no. 28 of 22 May 2023 – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
