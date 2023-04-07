Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

The internet has made them investments something within everyone’s reach, especially thanks to the many platforms on the web. Today we talk about BG Saxoa platform designed to offer the best investment experience to those who want to use it.

The platform offers many markets to choose from, and above all an expert available at all times to support you in your choices.

Now let’s see all of them characteristicsi costsi advantages they disadvantages of this platform.

Attention! BinckBank becomes BG Saxo

If you were a customer of BinckBank you need to know that the platform has been closed definitively on July 3, 2022. From that moment on, it was no longer possible to view the positions, transactions and balance on the platform.

To consult your historical data you can access your BinckBank home banking, while instead if you are registered or if you are currently interested in the platform, you can use your new credentials and thus access the BG Saxo platform.

A few words about BG Saxo

BG Saxo is able to offer the most advanced technology for trading and customer service support.

It is important to emphasize how the skills of Sax Bank e General Bank have come together in BG Saxo to provide technology, security and investment inspiration.

In fact, the platform was born from partnership between Banca Generali and Saxo Bank.

BG SAXO provides Investors and Traders with the widest and most advanced trading platforms to operate on the financial markets with maximum flexibility.

It is the perfect choice for the most demanding Traders, who can also count on the new trading account of Banca Generali, a leader in financial planning alongside families and at the top of the banking system for solidity and security.

How does it work?

Now let’s see how it works platform and what it offers.

You will be able to invest in new bond markets, then trade government and corporate bonds on European, American, Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

You will be able to count on 4,100 corporate bonds come on government bonds of all the world. In addition, orders will be submitted directly to an optimized digital auction where more than 50 liquidity providers compete for the order and offer the best possible price for immediate negotiation.

In addition the numerous liquidity provider they provide the necessary liquidity to operate on the US, European, emerging (LATAM, APAC and MENA) and OTC bond markets.

You can also invest in stock market: 22,000 shares to trade on the New York, Hong Kong, London stock exchanges across 50 other global markets.

If you want you can also opt for the ETFdiversifying quickly and buying baskets of stocks.

You will also be able to negotiate options on stocks, indices, futures and commodities: you will access options on 20 markets around the world, to be used as an alternative to trading the underlying securities and to protect investments.

There is also the option to trade in CFD with more than 9,000 instruments, trading leveraged long or short on indices, stocks, ETFs or commodities.

The two platforms available

BG Saxo makes available two platforms to invest, both for a trader looking for performance and flexibility in a professional trading environment, and for an investor who is looking for the opportunity to operate at any time.

Now let’s analyze them in detail:

Investor: this is the choice of self investors. The platform offers a unique investment experience, which allows investors to learn about the most important market trends and to discover the investment solutions recommended by Banca Generali and Saxo Bank analysts. The platform has an intuitive interface, and allows you to have all your portfolio and open positions available and under control, even from your smartphone. This application is suitable for trading and getting to know the market.

TraderGO: this instead is aimed at demanding traders. In fact, it is suitable for expert traders who want to invest both in simple products and in OTC derivatives. The platform is reliable, fast and also truly supports all products and all asset classes. The platform is web based, so it is available on both PCs (Windows and Mac), tablets and smartphones. It is the number one platform, which guarantees high execution performance, integrated analysis tools, dynamic charts and also operational signals. Although it is still a complex platform, it still offers an intuitive interface for managing orders.

The demo

Before investing definitively, you could try the demo.

This is a demo environment where you can try the TraderGO platforms and that too Investor directly from the browser, without having to install anything.

You will be able to register for a free demo account, and you will have 100,000 euros available for 20 days, with which you can simulate your trading strategies, and also consequently try to become familiar with the platforms, before actually starting to trade.

The Banca Generali account

BG Saxo services lean to the bill General Bankwith which you can directly dispose of your assets and make your investment decisions.

With the account you will be able to deposit, then make a deposit directly into the account to enhance the portfolio.

The account dedicated to trading it does not include payment instruments, therefore no debit, credit or check cards. The assets will be available to carry out operations on the platforms.

You can then withdraw online from yours Banca Generali account whenever you need it.

Commissions

As regards the commissionsI invite you to consult the official site because there are many sections that you need to monitor to better understand the various costs.

When you start investing you will be assigned the standard trader profileand then depending on your operation you will then be directed and automatically moved to the level that best suits your business.

Commissions on stocks and bonds start at €2.50.

Even with regard to ETFs, commissions start at 2.50 euros.

Dedicated support

It is also important to know that there is a dedicated supportalways at your service, able to assist you with issues related to the trading platform and all its services.

And expert will be at your disposal to support you in using the platform and the main tools, but also to answer your questions regarding the platform, trading and account.

Opinions of Affari Miei on BG Saxo

We have come to the end of ours review on the platform.

As you may have seen the range of products it is really very broad, as you can really invest in all products, from bonds to shares, via ETFs and CFDs.

It is also interesting to be able to choose between two different platformsone for more experienced traders and the other more for those who are approaching the financial markets for the first time.

Also the ability to register and make an investment with the demo platform it is to be appreciated, as when one approaches the world of investments for the first time, everything is not always easy. With the demo platform, therefore, it is possible to practice and know how to act in investments, without risking heavy losses.

In general we are faced with a complete and simple to use platform, more or less in line with the offers of the market.

To better choose the platform, I suggest you make a comparison between this service and competing ones. You will surely find a lot of material here which could be very useful for you.

Now the time has come to say goodbye, and so I invite you to have a plan, a strategy and knowledge to make the best decisions for you.

In this regard, I want to leave you some resources with which you can start yours investment paths:

Good investments!