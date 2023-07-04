Title: Zhufaner’s “Package + Store” Model Revolutionizes Personalized Home Decor

Subtitle: The industry’s first “package + store” model brings together personalization and convenience

In an era where consumer demands are constantly changing, personalization has become a key focus for many industries, including home furnishing. Zhufaner, a home furnishing company, has recently launched a revolutionary new product called “personalized package” that combines personalization and convenience in an innovative way.

Traditionally, the process of home decoration can be overwhelming, as individuals have different ideas and priorities for their ideal homes. While the whole decoration approach has gained popularity in recent years due to its hassle-free nature, it often overlooks the importance of personalization.

Recognizing this gap in the market, Zhufaner introduced the industry’s first “package + store” model, which allows for the integration of personalization and convenience. By partnering with a diversified supply chain of brands and products, the store empowers customers to personalize their overall decoration, catering to the flexibility of their design preferences.

To cater to the needs of its target consumers, Zhufaner has accurately identified the “urban new youth” as its primary customer group. This group, consisting of individuals aged 20-45 who have recently achieved middle-class status, represents emerging consumer demographics with a strong desire for personalization.

Using its extensive online presence and user database, Zhufaner collects data to understand and respond to customer needs in a timely manner. By constantly innovating its products and services, Zhufaner aims to help customers transform their dream homes into reality.

The “package + store” model is at the core of Zhufaner’s personalized decoration offering. By offering a complete package of products, Zhufaner ensures a worry-free experience for customers, while also providing significant flexibility for personalization. The addition of the super home furnishing mall, known as “1+X,” further enhances the level of personalization by offering a wide range of choices to meet every customer’s unique needs.

In terms of design, Zhufaner has established a dedicated team that adopts a “1+4+N” approach. This team, led by a chief case designer, ensures customers receive personalized and efficient services. The strong supply chain system, represented by “N,” allows Zhufaner to offer a diverse range of high-quality products.

Moreover, Zhufaner’s commitment to quality is evident in its package commitments, which include guarantees for engineering, water and electricity, waterproofing, and after-sales support. By implementing strict standards and quality control measures, Zhufaner aims to minimize the risk of product defects and ensure customer satisfaction.

Overall, Zhufaner’s innovative “package + store” model revolutionizes the way individuals can personalize their homes. By combining convenience with personalization, Zhufaner empowers customers to create their dream living spaces while addressing their individual needs and preferences.

