Rigged competition in the judiciary: “A professor friend corrected his homework”

Rigged competition in judiciary, discovered a bond of friendship between a candidate and a professor at the University of Messina. The former hoped for a less severe assessment

In Italy, unfortunately, it is very common for a lucky few to receive a little push that allows them to obtain a place that they perhaps do not deserve at the expense of the others who follow the rules, as demonstrated by the contest scandal that rocked the Pd junta in Rome. The latest episode in this sense concerns an attempt to make up a competition in the judiciary banned on December 10, 2021 for 500 seats.

The professor of Administrative Law ended up in the dock Francesco Astoneformer director of the Law Department of theUniversity of Messina and member of the Commission examining the competition, and the candidate Roberto Castellano, PhD candidate in the same Sicilian university. The latter would be linked by a professional bond and friendship.

Rigged competition in the judiciary: all the fault of a wrong email

To unmask the deception, which was then followed by the complaint, would have been another member of the Commission, to whom an email had been sent with Castellano’s elaborate who, according to the indictment, hoped to have a positive evaluation with less stringent criteria. Astone is contested for not having given up his role in the Commission despite the link with the aspiring magistrate and for not having clarified their relationship in the documents compiled and delivered to the Ministry. Indeed, he would have belittled their knowledge even in front of the CSMfrom which he had been summoned after the report.

The two defendants are accused of attempted abuse of office and they got probation with the assignment to social services.

