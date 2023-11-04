Rising U.S. Soybean Prices and Dollar Weakness Fuel CBOT Grain Futures: An Interpretation of CBOT Positions

Title: U.S. Soybeans Surge to a 6.5-Week High as Dollar Weakens and South American Crop Indicators Show Variability

Date: November 3, 2023

U.S. soybean futures have reached a 6.5-week high, bolstered by erratic crop weather conditions in Brazil, increased demand for American supplies, and a declining dollar. This positive momentum has also impacted corn and wheat futures, signaling potential shifts in the commodity market.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, January soybean futures (SF24) experienced a significant rise of 23.5 cents, settling at 1,351.75 cents per bushel. This marks the highest price for the contract since September 18, with traders attributing the surge to the uncertain weather conditions in Brazil, a major soy producer, and elevated export demand for U.S. soybeans.

CBOT December corn (CZ3) witnessed a rebound, closing up 7.25 cents at 477.25 cents per bushel, after hitting a six-week low of 468 cents. Similarly, CBOT December wheat (WZ3) closed up 7 cents at 572.5 cents per bushel, indicating positive movement for this commodity as well.

Trader estimates indicate that commodity funds have increased their speculative net short positions in corn, soybean meal, soybeans, and wheat, while increasing their speculative net long positions in soybean oil. These positions were evident on Friday, November 3, and have carried over into this week’s trading. It is important to note that these estimates are subject to change as final transaction data becomes available.

The weakened U.S. dollar has played a significant role in the boost experienced by these three commodities. The latest data reveals that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October, leading to speculations that the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again. Consequently, the U.S. cent index reached a six-week low, increasing the attractiveness of U.S. grains and soybeans in international markets.

Terry Linn, an analyst at Linn & Associates in Chicago, expressed that the dip in the dollar “helps our export competitiveness… which has always been detrimental to us.” This sentiment aligns with the increase in demand for U.S. soybeans as the USDA confirmed a private sale of 131,150 tons of soybeans to unnamed destinations.

Attention is also focused on Brazil, where erratic crop weather conditions have raised concerns about an uneven start to the growing season. In Mato Grosso, the main soybean-producing state, parts of the region are experiencing drought, while the southern areas face excessive rainfall. Despite these challenges, brokerage StoneX raised its forecast for Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean production to 165 million tons, highlighting optimism for the country’s output.

Argentina experienced favorable conditions as well, with farmers receiving 50-60 millimeters of rain on Thursday, which positively impacted crop growth.

As the U.S. harvest phase winds down, the pace of hedge-related selling in CBOT corn and soybean futures has slowed. Analysts eagerly await the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply and demand report on November 9, where the latest U.S. and global crop estimates will be released. These figures are expected to provide further insights into the future outlook for commodities.

In conclusion, U.S. soybean futures hitting a 6.5-week high alongside the rise in corn and wheat futures showcase the impact of diverse factors such as weather variability in South America, increased export demand, and a weaker dollar. Traders, farmers, and analysts continue to monitor developments in these markets, anticipating the release of key reports to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s trajectory.