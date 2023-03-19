Fake sms scam, a teacher from Mogliano robbed is compensated with 29,000 euros after 4 years

On November 2, 2018, a teacher Paduan resident at They wife received a sms by an operator Italian post, that the iInvited you to verify and confirm your data within 24 hours ore by virtue of a European regulation indicated with the number 679/2016. After running directions and not realizing what it was about a message with scam, dal I count from the woman, 39,000 euros have disappeareddue to some operations never authorized by the person concerned.

Fake text message scam, over 400 files relating to the years 2021 and 2022 are open in Italy

As reported by the Gazzettino, over time, numerous customers of Italian post and other prestigious banks, are been victims of what is referred to as the fake SMS scam. So much so that only in Addict the practices open on this front are approx 400, all relating to the years 2021 and 2022. More than four years after the crime, Mogliano’s teacher has finally smiled again after the pronouncement of the Financial Banking Arbitrator (Abf) who acknowledged the requests of the woman assisted by the legal office of the consumers’ association presided over by Carlo Garofolini and ordered Poste Italiane to return of 29 thousand euros, given that 10 thousand had already been credited to her.

Carlo Garofolini, president of Adico, comments: “When we communicated the success achieved to the partner, she was moved and it could not have been otherwise. Now, four years after the episode, she no longer hoped to get her life savings back. The also taking into account the fact that in 2018 the scam, now widespread, was almost unknown. And therefore our client had never been warned of this danger. Now it has consolidated and hackers have become even more ingenious. Enough to scam people of all kinds, even very experienced and navigated”.

