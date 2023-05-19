Robert Habeck: GEG and Graichen – the last chance of the Minister of Economic Affairs

The reputation of the economics minister has rightly suffered – under the Graichen affair and under the controversial building energy law. The separation from State Secretary Patrick Graichen gives Habeck the opportunity to win back the citizen. When he’s willing to admit mistakes.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“There is magic in every beginning,” says Hermann Hesse’s poem “Steps”. In this respect, after weeks of frustration and injustice, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) now has the opportunity to enchant us for the first time or maybe again – depending on political taste.

The separation from his Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Patrick Graichen, is forcing the Vice Chancellor to reconsider and change much of what has happened in recent months.

Habeck’s chances begin with the selection of the successor. Will he dare to appoint a new state secretary to his side who does not have his professional roots at Agora Energiewende, BUND or Greenpeace? Does he have the courage to bring someone into office who, like Habeck, is an advocate of the heat transition, but who is technologically more broadly positioned than Graichen, who only relied on the heat pump?

More on the “best man affair” False proof of trust Loss in the Bremen election

And – just kidding: does he have the courage to appoint a person who has no family or friendly relationship with the Graichen and Kellner families?

also read

The former Green Star Habeck can hardly do it much worse than last time: The Building Energy Act (GEG) with its rigorous regulations for the installation of new heating systems – devised by Graichen in the Habeck Ministry – has depressed the approval ratings of the Greens.

Die Graichen affair is still crushing ballast. The polls have been going much better for Habeck and the party. His unfortunate property and personnel policies certainly have their part in this.

also read

The same applies to the communication style of the minister, who above all senses the intrigues of hostile powers behind the criticism of himself and his house. You only gather allies with the most loyal of the loyal fans, with uncritical followers.

“We got it,” Opel advertised in 1994. This meant that the company was aware of all the things it had done wrong before. This could also be a slogan for Habeck to get closer to the Germans again.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

It would be easiest to do that Changes to the GEG. The reason: the law stipulates that in future practically only heat pumps may be installed as heating systems – which drives up prices and makes millions of homeowners wonder how they should pay for it?

If Graichen’s successor, under Habeck’s leadership, had the courage to fundamentally revise this law again, to extend periods of time and to give other technologies a chance, a lot would be gained for the citizens.

And for the minister too, because voters would see that he is willing to correct mistakes. If he’s ready.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.