Roccella against the uterus for rent: “It is not discrimination against the children of rainbow families”. Here because

”There is only one problem. Surrogacy, which I prefer to call surrogate uterus because it is clearer that there is a buying and selling of parenthood, a real market. The children of homosexual male couples are born with a surrogate uterus. The question is whether we want to legitimize it or not”. He says it in an interview with Corriere della Sera the Minister for the Family Eugenia Rockella.

For Roccella ”it is not a problem of homosexuals or heterosexuals, it is very wrong to think that those who are against this market want to hit homosexuals, I would like the two things not to be confused: the uterus for rent and sexual orientation, people’s sexual choices. It is the practice of surrogacy that must also be fought at an international level”. The minister does not think there is “discrimination” against the children of rainbow families, “especially after the sentence of the Constitutional Court on the so-called adoptions in particular cases with which the child is completely integrated into the family nucleus”.

”If a person goes abroad to apply for a rented uterus and knows very well that in Italy there is a law which guarantees that the child will be the client’s child – I want to call him the client, it’s a market – so I don’t fight the problem”. but ”if we regulate everything we increase this practice. And we instead want to fight it on an international level, making it a universal crime”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

