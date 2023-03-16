Iranian activist Sepideh Qoliyan was arrested again within hours of her release yesterday after more than 4 years in prison, foreign-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International said.

According to the broadcaster, at the time of his arrest the activist was in a vehicle which was stopped by a convoy of ten cars of the security forces: the agents, in plain clothes, also arrested two passers-by who were filming the scene.

Iran frees activist Sepideh Qoliyan after 4 years. He comes out of prison without a veil and challenges Khamenei by Gabriella Colarusso

15 March 2023



Shortly after being released on bail in Tehran, Qoliyan criticized Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei showing herself unveiled in a video