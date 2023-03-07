Two military training Sai Marchetti 208 ultralights collided in flight, shortly after 12, near Guidonia Montecelio, in Rome. Both pilots died. The Ares 118 sanitary ware and the police are on site.

The two aircraft involved in the accident belong to the 60th Wing, an Air Force department that depends on the Command Schools / 3rd Air Region of Bari and which is based at Guidonia Airport.

These are two propeller-driven aircraft used for the transport and towing of gliders. During the training flight, for reasons still to be ascertained, the two planes collided which led both to crash to the ground. According to rescuers, one of the two fell in a field. The other instead fell in a residential area, crashing on top of a house. In both cases, fortunately, there were no other injuries, in addition to the two pilots who were killed.

The prosecutor of Tivoli opens an investigation

The prosecutor on duty at the Tivoli prosecutor’s office went to the scene of the accident to carry out the checks, announcing that an investigation will be opened to reconstruct the actual dynamics of the accident. Investigations will also be conducted by the Air Force Inspectorate, given that it was a question of military aircraft.

Condolence messages

A few minutes after the tragedy in the skies of Guidonia, the first messages of condolences arrived from the representatives of the institutions.

“The news of the death of the two Air Force pilots in the plane crash that took place in Guidonia – said the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – fills us with sadness. On behalf of the Government, I express my deepest condolences and my closeness to the families, colleagues of the 60th Wing and the entire Air Force corps. Our prayers go out to them.”

The Minister of Civil Protection and the Sea also spoke on behalf of the Government Nello Musumeci: “We learn with deep sadness and pain the tragic news of the death of two Air Force pilots in a plane crash near Guidonia. Our closeness and condolences go out to the families, colleagues and all the Air Force in this difficult moment”.

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned the terrible news of the death of two pilots in a plane crash near Guidonia. My deepest condolences go to the families and leaders of the Air Force”, said the president of the Senate instead Ignatius LaRussa. The president of the Senate also addressed his condolences to General Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

The mayor of Rome also intervened on the matter Robert Gualtieri: “Deep condolences and sadness for the death of the two Air Force pilots in the plane crash that took place in Guidonia. The metropolitan city of Rome clings to the pain of families and colleagues” tweeted the mayor.

Even the newly installed president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca he expressed his condolences: “Deep condolences for the pilots who died in the collision between two planes – he said – a very serious mourning that struck and shocked the whole community. My condolences, on behalf of the Lazio Region, to the families of the victims and to the Air Force”

