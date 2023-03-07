Home Health kills a man and wounds his ex-wife
Tragedy in the province of Latina. TO Suio Termefraction of strongholdon the border between Lazio and Campania, a carabiniere was killed with a gunshot the new partner of the ex-wife, manager of a hotel, and seriously injured the woman. The 58-year-old soldier who serves in the province of Caserta, it was formed in the prison of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. The woman was transferred to code red in hospital in Rome. Shots were fired inside a hotel. According to the investigators, the motive would be jealousy.

