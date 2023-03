A month after the severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, people like this one in the Turkish town of Kirikhan near the Syrian border are still living amidst the destruction. (picture alliance / dpa / Johannes Sadek)

A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said in Berlin that by the end of last week there had been 1,333 visas, almost 1,100 of them in the simplified procedure. The rest are national visas for family reunification.

The federal government had announced the simplified procedure after the severe earthquake on February 6th. Those affected should be given the opportunity to temporarily stay with relatives in Germany.

