Dalibor Mandić (37), who is charged with the brutal murder of Ariel Bogdanović (28), will plead guilty in early April, and the victim’s family expects the harshest punishment for the accused from the judicial institutions.

Source: Srna/Borislav Zdrinja

The inconsolable mother and father of the deceased Ariel believe that the purpose of punishment would not be achieved by any other sentence, except life imprisonment. They point out that the accused, without remorse, planned in detail and brutally killed their loved one and blackmailed them, it says. Voice of Srpska.

“The mother was left without an only son who did not deserve to be brutally killed. He was not in a quarrel with the accused. The reason for the crime was, according to everything, jealousy, and if Mandic had not been arrested, he would have harmed someone else.” said the representative of the Bogdanović family, a lawyer Marko Mikeš.

He stressed that the family opposes any plea deal unless it involves life in prison.

“There are no extenuating circumstances on the part of the accused. He killed the young man in a brutal way in front of the public. The family of the murdered man believes that the accused does not deserve a day outside the prison walls because he is a danger to the environment.” said Mike.

According to him, the murdered Bogdanović comes from a virtuous and respectable family, which the accused destroyed with a brutal act.

Mikeš pointed out that the family believes that the judicial authorities must send a strong message to the public that such things will be punished most severely so that no one will have to experience as much pain as they did.

He pointed out that the Bogdanovics want to believe that the judicial authorities in this case will adequately represent the rights of the injured parties in accordance with the law and justice.

According to the indictment, Mandić killed Bogdanović in a cruel or insidious manner on December 2, 2022, in the Boulevard of the Serbian Army. According to reports, Mandić followed Bogdanović with the intention of killing him. The indictment states that Bogdanović was walking from the “Delta Planet” shopping center towards the Rebrovac bridge, and Mandić was following him.

“The accused caught up with him near the student campus and stabbed him in the area of ​​the upper torso. Bogdanović started to run away, and Mandić caught up with him after they crossed the Boulevard of the Serbian Army. Bogdanović fell at the gas station, and Mandić while he was lying on the asphalt, he stabbed eight times with a knife in the area of ​​the back of the left shoulder, the left side of the face and neck, and the right side of the chest. Bogdanović bled to death, and the accused ran away.” is stated in the indictment filed by the District Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed by the District Court in Banja Luka.