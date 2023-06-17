Home » Rome, North African with a woman’s wig found dead with his throat cut in a park
The body of a North African man with a woman’s wig was found and his throat was slaughtered. Rome in shock

Homocide tonight in a park in via delle Gardenie, in the Prenestino area, on the outskirts of Rome. The corpse of a man with a wigprobably North African, was found with gunshot wounds from cut throat and side by a passerby who called 112. The police were on the spot. The Flying Squad of Rome is investigating the case.

The camera images which are located near the green area between Prenestino and Centocelle, in Rome, where, during the night, a presumably North African man with a wig was stabbed to death will be acquired by the authorities. The cameras may have caught the moments immediately before of the stabbing. In the past, the area was subject to checks by the police for the presence of drug dealers and prostitutes.

