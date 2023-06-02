Rome, policewoman killed by a colleague: the two had a stable relationship

Terror in Rome where a policewoman, Pierpaola Romano, who was not on duty was shot dead in San Basilio. Police are on site to investigate the case. A short distance away, the body of a man who took his own life was found: he would be the killer. It is assumed a murder-suicide.

The incident took place shortly after 11 in via Rosario Nicolò, between San Basilio and Casal Monastero. The body was found in the entrance hall of a building. The police were alerted by a neighbor who heard the shots. According to witnesses, a man in a white car would have shot her, who then fled. The policewoman was hit by at least three shots to the head.

The suicide of the killer: they were colleagues

The body of the alleged killer was found just a short distance from the place of the murder, in via Nino Tamassia. The hypothesis is that the killer, after shooting the policewoman, drove off in the car and then shot himself. Checks are in progress. The policewoman killed and the alleged killer were colleagues: they both worked at the inspectorate of the Chamber of Deputies.

We are still trying to reconstruct the dynamic. The Flying Squad of the Police investigates the fact. The prosecutor on external duty and the prosecutor on duty for the violence arrived on the spot. Investigators are examining all hypotheses. The trail of jealousy, nor that of old grievances are not excluded.

Rome: policewoman killed had relationship with killer

The policewoman killed had long been in a relationship with her alleged killer, MC, a colleague who took his own life after shooting her. According to what is learned, the two had a relationship defined as ‘solid and firm’ by those who knew them. There would have been no sign of alarm in the behavior of the two policemen for the murder-suicide whose reasons are not yet known.

Pierpaola Romano was married to a colleague, a policeman on duty at the Sant’Ippolito police station, with whom she had a 22-year-old son.

