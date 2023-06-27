Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Improve the quality of housing and explore the establishment of a housing pension system_Oriental Fortune Network

On the afternoon of June 26, Ni Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, met with Ge Haijiao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of China, and his delegation to exchange views on deepening government-bank cooperation and promoting high-quality development of housing and urban-rural construction. Dong Jianguo, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, attended the meeting.

Ni Hong pointed out that housing and urban-rural construction are directly connected to the interests and well-being of the people, and are an important foundation and support for promoting high-quality development and creating high-quality life. They have a huge market scale, rich data, cash flow and other element resources and a wide range of application scenarios. Doing a good job in housing and urban-rural construction is inseparable from the support of financial institutions. We must adhere to the people-centered development idea, further expand the cooperation between housing and urban-rural construction and financial institutions, and deeply integrate financial innovation, product innovation, and technological innovation. , and constantly meet the needs of the people for a better life.

Ni Hong emphasized that “guaranteeing the delivery of buildings, protecting people’s livelihood, and ensuring stability” is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee and the State Council. It is necessary to further improve political positions, enhance the sense of responsibility, and accelerate the construction and delivery of residential projects that have been sold overdue and difficult to deliver. Safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of buyers. The development of the real estate industry should shift from solving “whether there is” to “whether it is good or not”, change the “high leverage, high debt, high turnover” model, carry out pilot sales of existing houses, and promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model. Ni Hong affirmed Bank of China‘s positive attitude and work in providing supporting financing for commercial banks in the aspect of “guaranteed housing delivery”. Contribute more.

Ni Hong pointed out that it is necessary to encourage and guide financial institutions to participate in urban construction and renewal, and promote the creation of livable, smart and resilient cities. It is necessary to build good houses for the people, improve the quality of housing, explore the establishment of a housing pension system, and provide housing with full life cycle security. We must seize the opportunity of digital transformation, accelerate the construction of new urban infrastructure, and make cities smarter and smarter. It is necessary to deepen international exchanges and cooperation, help construction companies “go global”, and create an upgraded version of “China Construction”. It is hoped that Bank of China will be at the forefront and carry out more in-depth and extensive cooperation with housing and urban-rural construction.

Ge Haijiao expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development for its trust and support to Bank of China. He will give full play to the advantages of internationalization and integration of Bank of China, actively participate in housing and real estate, urban construction and renewal, construction industry development, and explore international markets. We will establish a dedicated team, expand cooperation areas, strengthen coordination and cooperation, innovate experience and practices, and go all out to help the high-quality development of housing and urban-rural construction.

(Article source: China Construction News)

