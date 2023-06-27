Home » Ubisoft is making some big changes to Connect – Gamereactor
A new Ubisoft Connect PC client is coming, as revealed by the publisher’s YouTube. It will include a complete overhaul of the PC game launcher’s UI.

The idea behind the design is to create more screen real estate for the user while also providing greater efficiency. We’ll get new horizontal resources, as well as a way to view the status of a game’s install, and better integration of the library with Ubisoft Plus.

Also, some new features are coming to us. That said, there will be deeper integration with Ubisoft Connect’s streaming media, allowing users to live-stream games through private connections. Plus, it’s easier to find other players to jump on to your favorite games.

A test run of this overhauled UI is planned for this summer, but you can watch the video below for a more in-depth explanation. We also spoke to Massive’s Thomas Andrén about the service, if you’re looking for more details and updates on the developer’s latest titles.

