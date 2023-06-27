Streaming: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Video in 4K

Last Updated:June 23, 2023

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming platform that not only offers you a wide variety of content, but also exceptional image quality thanks to 4K. This technology allows you to fully enjoy your favorite films and series, providing you with an optimal viewing experience. But what are the advantages of 4K on Amazon Prime Video ?

First of all, the 4K gives you a more realistic picture, with more vivid colors and sharper details. This allows you to completely immerse yourself in the universe of your favorite films and series, making you forget that you are looking at a screen. In addition, 4K is particularly suitable for large screens, as it allows you to maintain excellent image quality even on a large surface. So, if you have a large television, 4K is a real asset to fully enjoy your content.

Plus, 4K on Amazon Prime Video gives you provides access to an ever richer and more varied catalog of content. Indeed, the platform regularly offers new films and series in 4K, in order to meet the expectations of the most demanding users in terms of image quality. You will be able to discover exclusive content, such as Amazon original series, but also cinema classics and new releases not to be missed.

One of the main advantages of 4K on Amazon Prime Video is that it is available at no additional cost to subscribers. Unlike some other streaming platforms, you won’t have to pay an extra penny to enjoy this exceptional picture quality. You just need to have compatible equipment and a sufficient internet connection fast to take full advantage of 4K.

Compatible hardware and platforms to enjoy 4K on Amazon Prime Video

As mentioned earlier, to get the full 4K experience on Amazon Prime Video, having a compatible device is essential. Some of the most common devices include 4K televisions, game consoles, smartphones and tablets. However, it is important to note that not all devices are compatible with 4K streaming on Prime Video.

When it comes to TVs, most 4K models made since 2015 are compatible with Amazon Prime Video. Popular brands such as Hisense, JVC, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp et Sony offer 4K TVs that support 4K streaming. It is recommended to check the specifications of the TV before buying it to make sure it is compatible with Amazon Prime Video.

Game consoles such as the Xbox One S et la Xbox One X are also compatible with 4K streaming on Prime Video. However, it is important to note that PlayStation consoles are not compatible with the playback of 4K content on Amazon Prime Video. It is therefore essential to choose the right game console if you want to enjoy 4K on Prime Video.

Other compatible devices include Amazon Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV 4K, Blu-ray players from LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, Google Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield, the Roku Premiere, the Roku Smart Soundbar and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. These devices provide an excellent 4K streaming experience on Amazon Prime Video.

With regard to mobile devices, only 4K compatible Androids are supported for 4K content from Amazon Prime Video, while iOS devices are limited to HD resolution. It is therefore important to take this limitation into account when selecting your mobile device to enjoy 4K on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, having a fast and stable internet connection is essential to enjoy an uninterrupted 4K streaming experience. The following section will discuss the importance of internet speed for uninterrupted 4K streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Importance of Internet Speed ​​for Uninterrupted 4K Streaming

In addition to having a compatible device, internet speed is a crucial factor to consider when watching UHD content. A slow connection can cause blurry screens and buffering, making the viewing experience unpleasant. Prime Video requires a minimum of 15 Mbps to stream content in 4K with success. However, it is recommended to have a 25 Mbps connection for a stable and smooth streaming experience. To check if your connection is fast enough, you can perform a speed test through different websites or apps.

It’s important to note that internet speed isn’t the only thing that matters to fully enjoy 4K on Amazon Prime Video. The quality of your connection is also critical, as an unstable connection can lead to dropouts and buffering issues even at high speed. Thus, it is recommended to use a wired connection (Ethernet) rather than a Wi-Fi connection to guarantee better stability and streaming quality.

In addition, one must also take into account Internet traffic in your household. If several people are using the connection at the same time to download files, play online games or watch videos, it can affect the speed of your connection and therefore the quality of your 4K streaming. In this case, it may be a good idea to invest in a faster internet plan or to schedule your 4K streaming sessions when traffic is less dense.

Finally, keep in mind that some Internet Service Providers (ISPs) may apply bandwidth limits or “fair use” policies, which may reduce your connection speed under heavy usage. Check with your ISP for the terms of your subscription and whether it might affect your 4K streaming experience on Amazon Prime Video.

What internet speed do I need to stream 4k?

Dive into the world of 4K on Amazon Prime Video and discover exceptional content

CreationSeptember 7, 2006FoundersAmazonLegal statusIncorporationThe head officeSeattle, Washington United StatesShareholdersAmazonActivityStreaming, Video on Demand, Digital DistributionProductsMovies, TV ShowsAmazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the leaders in online streaming, and this is reflected in particular by an ever richer and more diversified 4K content offer. You will be amazed by the image quality and the sharpness of the details that you will be able to enjoy while watching your favorite films and series in ultra high definition.

One of the strengths of Amazon Prime Video lies in its catalog of original productions in 4K, which allows you to discover exclusive works that have often won awards at prestigious ceremonies. For example, the series ” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ” or ” Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are Amazon productions available in 4K that have captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike.

Amazon Prime Video not only offers content in 4K, but also focuses on providing the best viewing experience by supporting the latest HDR technologies. So you can enjoy images with vibrant colors and striking contrasts thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatibility.

It is important to note that access to this content in 4K is included in your Amazon Prime Video subscription, at no additional cost. However, if you wish to rent or purchase certain non-original titles in UHD, you will have to plan for an additional cost.

Finally, to take full advantage of this 4K experience, don’t forget to check the compatibility of your hardware and make sure your internet connection is fast enough. Once these prerequisites are met, all you have to do is make yourself comfortable and enjoy your favorite films and series in 4K on Amazon Prime Video.

So why wait? Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of 4K now and let yourself be transported by the magic of cinema at home!

