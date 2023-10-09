Home » Rosato: “Third pole with Calenda (and not only) at the European Championships”. Interview
Business

Rosato: “Third pole with Calenda (and not only) at the European Championships”. Interview

by admin
Rosato: “Third pole with Calenda (and not only) at the European Championships”. Interview

The Square intervention by Ettore Rosato

Technical government if Meloni falls due to the spread? “Everyone, even those in the opposition, must work to avoid this dramatic scenario for our country”

“I left Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva to continue building the third hub in Italy”, he explains in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Ettore Rosato, deputy and former president of Italia Viva. The center also with Calenda? “Yes, even with Calenda. Together with Elena Bonetti and other parliamentarians we are forming an association, not a party, which welcomes all those who come from the popular experience and beyond. A new model, which tends to broaden and discuss contents and proposals for the country, not necessarily just thinking about electoral campaigns”.

Allies together with Action in the European elections of 9 June 2024? “Yes, I hope not only with Action. We want to open discussions with those who are in the same political space as us.” Even More Europe? “We are in the same European family.” As for the relationship with Antonio Tajani’s Forza Italia, Rosato states: “There are many points of convergence with them, but they are a majority party while we are in the opposition. This does not mean that we can work together on various dossiers and topics In fact, sometimes it makes it easier.”

No dialogue with Elly Schlein’s PD and Giuseppe Conte’s M5S? “As far as I’m concerned, dialogue is with the entire constitutional spectrum, always. It’s a political obligation. But I see convergences with the Pd and M5S as really difficult to find.”

And finally, in the event of skyrocketing spreads and a crisis in the Meloni government, do you see a technical or national salvation executive? “I think that everyone with responsibility, even those in the opposition, must work to avoid this dramatic scenario for our country”, concludes Rosato.

See also  Russia - US imposes sanctions on Russian FSB over allegations of hostage-taking

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Accelerating the Development of Computing Infrastructure for High-Quality...

Israel bonds: financial aid with a hefty return

Luvly O: The Flat-Pack Electric Car That Could...

Citigroup exits consumer banking in China. Agreement with...

Shenzhen to Expand Bond Issuance by Technology Companies...

More shoplifting – other products are also stolen

Colombian Investor Takes Control of Metro Bank in...

Japanese Prime Minister Promises Measures to Support AI...

To conclude the announcements – Nobel Prize in...

Apostolic Case, the vice-president of the ANM: “A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy