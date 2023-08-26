Rossetti (Open Fiber): «Our network is a strategic asset for digitizing the country»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Open Fiber is doing a very serious and important job». For Mario Rossetti, CEO of the company owned by Cdp (60%) and Macquarie (40%), the starting point lies in the fact that «Open Fiber with almost 14 million real estate units covered in FTTH and around 115 thousand kilometers built, it has the most extensive fiber optic access network in Italy and among the main ones in Europe. About 65% of FTTH customers in Italy surf on our infrastructure. So let’s talk about an asset…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

