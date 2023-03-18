Home Business ROUNDUP 2/’New Boost’: Germany and Japan deepen their relations
Business

ROUNDUP 2/’New Boost’: Germany and Japan deepen their relations

by admin
ROUNDUP 2/’New Boost’: Germany and Japan deepen their relations

(New: More details)

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) – Germany and Japan want to work more closely together on securing raw materials and on defense issues in the future. The governments of both countries decided on Saturday at their first consultations in Tokyo, with which they opened a new chapter in German-Japanese relations. “Today we are taking these good relationships to a new level,” said Scholz. They want to give the already close cooperation a “new impetus”. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a similar statement. Several ministers from both sides took part in the deliberations.

The focus of the talks was on the subject of economic security. The main focus is on expanding international cooperation in order to reduce dependencies on individual economic powers, for example when it comes to importing raw materials. Germany wants to learn lessons from its former dependence on Russia for gas, which could only be broken again after the Russian invasion of Ukraine through a tour de force. Japan, which also imports raw materials on a large scale, has enacted its own law on economic security, which the federal government regards as exemplary.

See also  Crac FTX: Tom Brady, Shaq and Stephen Curry in the crosshairs of a class action. Here because

You may also like

Tax, Conflavoro Pmi: immediate spending review or useless...

Fees for cancellation approval for land charge?

Home and car green, Timmermans is pressing because...

434 billion – that’s how much the “Magnificent...

Bridge over the Strait, that’s how it will...

Chronically ill: How to avoid loss of fees

Snam accelerates on energy security: in 2022 revenues...

Best Company Current Account for VAT, SRL and...

Nervousness in the global financial system: How Twitter...

Bologna, all with Kiev, but in words. ‘Not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy