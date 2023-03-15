Home Business RTL 102.5 Napulè, Massimo Ranieri makes a request to Simioli. And Suraci gets angry: “Gianni, you’re a sewer”
RTL 102.5 Napulè, Massimo Ranieri makes a request to Simioli. And Suraci gets angry: "Gianni, you're a sewer"

RTL 102.5 Napulè, Massimo Ranieri makes a request to Simioli. And Suraci gets angry: "Gianni, you're a sewer"

RTL 102.5 Napulè, Suraci show in the viral video

Check a video on RTL 102.5 Instagram profile (with over 800,000 followers) which concerns one of the Group’s digital radios: RTL 102.5 Napulè (entirely dedicated to Neapolitan music and culture, directed by Gianni Simioli). In the social video, the President Lorenzo Suraci is very angry with Simiolinicknamed king of Naples and host of the first radio in Italy every evening in Protagonisti.

Suraci enters the studio and thunders: “Gianni, did you hear what Massimo Ranieri said in a video? Simioli is speechless, incredulous. Ranieri explains in the video that the title of RTL 102.5 Napulè should be corrected: “I’m a purist, can you tell Gianni to write it with an apostrophe?” Sturaci yells and says: “Gianni, are you a purist?” Simioli does not understand and replies: “A purist to me? Nobody ever said that.”

The video quickly went viral.

