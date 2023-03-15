“From Russia there is no will to reach peace. We don’t see any signs from the Kremlin in the right direction”. This was stated by the President of the European Council, Michel, in his speech in Strasbourg.

High voltage Moscow-Washington. A Russian jet collided with a US MQ-9 drone conducting routine operations in international airspace’ over the Black Sea (WHAT WE KNOW). The United States has summoned the ambassador from Moscow. “A dangerous and unprofessional act of the Russians”, the reaction of the Pentagon. Russia does not want a “clash” with Washington, said the diplomat, explaining however that “American planes should not be near the Russian border”.

According to the New York Times, the drone had no weapons. This was reported by the American newspaper quoting a US military official. The aircraft -it is explained- had taken off from a base in Romania for a regularly scheduled reconnaissance mission, which generally lasts from 9 to 10 hours.

United Kingdom Royal Air Force aircraft and German fighters intercepted a Russian aircraft flying over Estonian airspace. The BBC reports the news, underlining how, although the interception itself was ‘routine’, for “the first time an operation of this kind has been carried out together by the two countries” engaged in the joint NATO air surveillance programme.