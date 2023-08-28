Ruffini, the Moncler patron’s safe in red. But the dividends are flying, collected 73 million

Rph, in red in 2022 the safe of Remo Ruffini

Even the “king of pumini” ends up losing. Ruffini Holding participations (Rph), the safe of Remo Ruffinipatron of the listed company Monclerin fact closed 2022 with a loss of 1.4 million euros compared to the stratospheric profit of 358.3 million in the previous year.

The maxi profit of 2021 derived from the dividend of 362.8 million distributed in that year in two stages by Double R (owner of 23.7% of Moncler), the ex Ruffini Participationswhich Rph controls at 66.6% while the remaining shares are owned by the Rivetti family and the Temasek fund.

