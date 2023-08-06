Russia sanctions: why western planes still fly there

In the beginning there were the sanctions. And the warnings soon followed. Civil aviation in Russia is no longer safe, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a special agency of the United Nations, said in June last year. A short time later she excluded Russia from the decision-making body. With that, Russia had reverted to the security status of Butane or Congo.

But a year and a half after the outbreak of war, the Boeing and Airbus machines of the Russian airlines are still in use there and in other parts of the world. WELT explains how this is possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

