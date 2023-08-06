Diana Karazon and Wael Kfoury conclude the nights of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts

Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts extinguished the flame of its thirty-seventh session, which was held for 11 days under the slogan “The Joy Continues,” with the participation of about two thousand guests from inside and outside Jordan.

The festival concluded its artistic activities today, Saturday, with a concert by the Jordanian artist Diana Karazon on the southern stage, followed by a concert by the Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury.

The Jordanian artist, Issa Al-Saqqar, performed a concert at the Northern Theater, while the melodies of the oud duo, Ghassan and Dina, from Syria and Egypt, spread throughout the Royal Cultural Center in the capital, Amman.

The Jordanian Minister of Culture, Haifaa Al-Najjar, said in a statement on the occasion of the festival’s conclusion, “This session was distinguished by the intensity and diversity of its programs and the number of participants in terms of individuals and countries, and in terms of the artistic and cultural program, which was not limited to the ancient city, but expanded to a number of Jordanian cities.”

She also singled out appreciation and praise for the guest of honor (the Arab Republic of Egypt) for her active contribution that enriched the festival’s program with her ancient heritage and fine arts.

The festival program included 343 events in the North and South Theaters, Colonnaded Street, Artemis Theatre, Sound and Light Theatre, Odeon Theatre, Royal Cultural Center and Abdali Boulevard Theatre.

