Quito, Saturday July 1, 2023. Gay Pride March, in the main streets of Quito. The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz and the Prefect of Pichincha, Paola Pabón in the march. Photos: Rolando Enríquez/API Guayaquil, Saturday, July 1, 2023. After a controversy over the Pride march, organized by the LGBTI+ community in the streets of downtown Guayaquil, it was carried out with various guidelines agreed with the Municipality . In the graph, the prefect Marcela Aguiñaga joined the march. Photos: César Muñoz/API Dozens of people participate in a march to celebrate and commemorate Pride 2023, today, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ Santiago Fernandez AME294. QUITO (ECUADOR), 07/01/2023.-Dozens of people participate in a march to celebrate and commemorate Pride 2023, today, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ Santiago Fernández
With correísmo at the head, thousands celebrate Pride in Quito and Guayaquil
