Home » With correísmo at the head, thousands celebrate Pride in Quito and Guayaquil
News

With correísmo at the head, thousands celebrate Pride in Quito and Guayaquil

by admin
With correísmo at the head, thousands celebrate Pride in Quito and Guayaquil

Quito, Saturday July 1, 2023. Gay Pride March, in the main streets of Quito. The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz and the Prefect of Pichincha, Paola Pabón in the march. Photos: Rolando Enríquez/API Guayaquil, Saturday, July 1, 2023. After a controversy over the Pride march, organized by the LGBTI+ community in the streets of downtown Guayaquil, it was carried out with various guidelines agreed with the Municipality . In the graph, the prefect Marcela Aguiñaga joined the march. Photos: César Muñoz/API Dozens of people participate in a march to celebrate and commemorate Pride 2023, today, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ Santiago Fernandez AME294. QUITO (ECUADOR), 07/01/2023.-Dozens of people participate in a march to celebrate and commemorate Pride 2023, today, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ Santiago FernándezThe post With correísmo at the head, thousands celebrate Pride in Quito and Guayaquil first appeared on La República EC.

See also  Tour de France begins

You may also like

Oberhausen: top place when it comes to finding...

Kaleidoscope

Deutschlandticket and Minijob (Minijob-Zentrale) – NWB Livefeed

France braces for another night of violence after...

EU warns of “unacceptable” risks of geoengineering

The Straits Forum: 15 Years of Expanding Cross-Strait...

Business mobile phone on vacation: What is allowed...

“It’s my last day” Andrea Guerrero on her...

California Man Convicted of Illegally Importing Ancient Syrian...

Use growth opportunities: AI, climate, demographics: This is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy