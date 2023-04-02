.

Berlin (German news agency) – A new call for peace by former high-ranking SPD politicians and trade unionists to end the Ukraine war is supported by SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. The initiators and signatories to the appeal are pursuing “worthy goals,” he told the “Frankfurter Rundschau”.

They strengthened the Chancellor’s view that one must try to stay in contact with governments that have so far been indifferent to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In addition, one had to look for other ways to end the war and to de-escalate in order not to “freeze in military thinking”. And it goes on to say: “The authors never question the responsibility of Russia and Putin for the military aggression, which meritoriously distinguishes them from other initiatives. That is why personalities who had previously held back publicly have now joined. This gives the intentions further legitimacy .”

Mützenich sums it up: “The call comes at the right time.” After a year, one should “neither shrug one’s shoulders nor put diplomacy aside.” If the call would contribute to an “objective discussion” in the coming weeks, then after “too many narrowed, often blustering debates, a lot would have been achieved”.

