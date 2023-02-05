Home Business Russiagate, “money to the League to support Moscow”. The Venetian track in email
Russiagate, "money to the League to support Moscow". The Venetian track in email

Russiagate, "money to the League to support Moscow". The Venetian track in email

Lega, a hacked email creates new links between Veneto and Russia

A new affair somehow connects the League and Russia. At least according to what Repubblica writes, according to which “pieces of the League have carried out for years” a “fluidification work, also exploiting the credibility and solidity of the regions in which they exercise their political action” to “change the narrative on Russia and the invasion of Crimea by making agreements, organizing conferences, weaving economic relations”.

Republic mentions in particular “the activity of the Veneto regional councilor Stefano Valdegamberi, Lega member”, in reference to an international journalistic investigation, carried out among others by IrpiMedia. “Thanks to thousands of emails stolen by Ukrainian hackers from the Russian parliamentarian Sargis Mirzakhanian, head of the “International Agency for Current Policy” in the years following the invasion of Crimea in 2014, the relationships and their dynamics emerged”, explains Repubbica , according to which “the emails would contain evidence of how Russian lobbyists intended to pay politicians: there are even fees and budgets for travel plans with stays in 5-star resorts such as the Mriya Resort and Spa, a mega hotel on the banks of the Black Sea”.

Even if Repubblica specifies that “There are no financial documents or bank statements in the swag collected to show that payments have been made.” Again on Repubblica the reaction of the person concerned: “”So much bullshit”, blurts out Stefano Valdegamberi, former regional councilor of Luca Zaia’s first term and now regional councilor. “It is clear that the promoted activities were of a commercial nature. never got a penny.”

