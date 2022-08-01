Home Business Saipem in the front row on the Ftse Mib: title leaps by more than 5% with rumors about Qatar
Among the individual titles of the Ftse Mib, the pink jersey for Saipem (just before 5pm it travels at 0.8544, + 5.48%). The market is also looking at the rumors of Upstream, according to which up to four international contractors or consortia have submitted bids to QatarEnergy for a considerable offshore contract that provides for the further development of the Idd El-Shargi North Dome (ISND) offshore oil field. The ISND contract is likely to be worth more than $ 400 million and will include up to three offshore platforms. According to the newspaper, the contractors who have submitted offers also include Saipem with Rosetti Marino, PTSC with Telford Offshore, McDermott International and COOEC.

“Given the partnership with Rosetti Marino, which has a well-established position in Qatar, we believe that Saipem is at the forefront of the ISND contract”, underline the analysts of Mediobanca Securities.

