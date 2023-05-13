13
SAK take plans for a solar system on Lake Walen out of the drawer: “If things go well, we can start construction in 2025”
The St.Gallisch-Appenzellische Kraftwerke invest in digital health – and work together with the e-health start-up Domo Health. And they want to promote the production of renewable energy. The plans for a large photovoltaic system on Lake Walen are now being pursued further. “There is now a window of opportunity,” says CEO Stefano Garbin.
