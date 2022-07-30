On July 29, BYD Ocean.com’s first pure electric coupe, the Seal, was launched, with a price range of 209,800 to 286,800 yuan. “Since the pre-sale started on May 20, the order volume for SEAL has exceeded 60,000.” Zhang Zhuo, general manager of the sales division of BYD Auto Ocean Network, revealed that the new car will be produced at SEAL’s exclusive factory in Changzhou, next month (August) Start delivery.

According to public information, BYD’s Changzhou plant is positioned as a passenger vehicle manufacturing base in East China, with an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles. The first model to be put into production is Yuan PLUS. “The early production models of the Changzhou factory are Yuan PLUS and SEAL, and later it will be adjusted to the exclusive production plant for SEAL.” On July 29, BYD related personnel revealed to the “Daily Economic News” reporter.

The whole new car is equipped with BYD “blade battery” as standard, with a maximum comprehensive range of 700 kilometers. It is the first e-platform 3.0 model equipped with BYD’s CTB battery-body integration technology.

Image source: Photo courtesy of the company

It is reported that BYD’s e-platform 3.0 has now achieved full coverage from small cars to large cars. Among them, the Dolphin, the first model based on the e-platform 3.0, was launched in August last year and is positioned as an A0-class small car, while the Seal is positioned as a medium-sized pure electric sedan.

Judging from the price range of 209,800 to 286,800 yuan for the seal, it will compete directly with the Xpeng P7 on sale and the Weilai ET5, which will be delivered in September.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to competing with domestic models of the same level, the Seal will also become a pioneer model for BYD to enter the Japanese passenger car market. On July 21, BYD announced its official entry into the Japanese passenger car market. The Yuan PLUS, Dolphin and Seal models are expected to go on sale in 2023. According to the plan, the seal is expected to be officially released in Japan in the second half of 2023.

In fact, since 2022, BYD has launched a model of intensively launching new energy products into the market. According to incomplete statistics, from February 19 to July 29, BYD has launched several models such as Song MAX DM-i, Destroyer 05, Denza D9, 2022 Tang EV, Tang DM-p, and Seal. . “Intensive listing of new models has helped BYD’s sales increase.” Soochow Securities said in its research report.

Official data shows that in the first half of this year, BYD’s cumulative sales reached 641,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 162%, and won the global new energy vehicle sales in the first half of 2022. According to BYD’s senior managers in early June, at present, BYD has more than 500,000 orders in hand, and the delivery cycle is 5 to 6 months.

In the minutes of the previous investor meeting, BYD said that based on the number of orders, the company’s total sales are expected to reach 1.5 million in 2022, and it is expected to hit 2 million if the supply chain is good.

Huaxi Securities stated in its research report that the rapid introduction of 3.0 models on the DM-i and e platform will drive the rapid growth of BYD’s sales, with annual sales expected to exceed 1.7 million units.

Source of cover image: Every reporter Wang Jing (data map)



