In Italy, 576,118 homes were sold, with a growth of +7.5% compared to the same period of 2021. The growth in sales therefore continues, confirming the positive trend of the national real estate market. Thus announced the Tecnocasa Studies Office analyzed the data released by the Revenue Agency on the first nine months of 2022.

In the first nine months of the year, the performance of Bari stands out among the large Italian cities (+28.2%). Palermo also did well with +12.2%, Milan with +10.4% and Bologna with +10.0% compared to the same period of 2021.

Limiting the analysis to the third quarter, a contraction in volumes is recorded, compared to the same period of the previous year, in Florence (-5.5%), Milan (-5.1%) and Naples (-2.9% ). This is the first time this has happened this year. In the other metropolitan realities, the third quarter shows an increase in trade.