Salvini relaunches the amnesty hypothesis. “Now a great fiscal peace”

Salvini relaunches: “Now a great and definitive fiscal peace”

Make peace with the taxman. A benefit for those with limited outstanding debts, not for those who would have been smart, evading with the specific intention of not paying taxes, subtracting resources from the community. It’s a recurring theme for Matthew Salvini.

And the secretary of the League raises the hypothesis of reviewing the debt position of millions of Italians. He says it clearly, answering reporters’ questions during a visit to the Mermec-Ferrosud plant in Matera.

“In addition to justice reforma Ggreat and definitive fiscal peace between tax authorities and taxpayers is essential – he says – to free millions of Italians hostage by too many years of the Revenue Agency”.

And he also reiterates that it would not be an advantage for total tax evaders, who “for me can go to jail and throw away the key”. The target audience of the measure would be different. “If someone has a problem of up to 30,000 euros that has been dragging on for years, let’s close it. We’ll ask them for a part and reset everything else,” explains the leader of the League.

The reactions of the opposition

“In a country with 100 billion of tax evasion, collapsing health care and schools too. And these guys always say the same things. Always. And they never do anything. A continuous carousel of annoying noises”. As Charles Calendaleader of Action, on Twitter, commenting on Matteo Salvini’s statements on fiscal peace.

Conte: “It is an aid to tax evaders”

“After Prime Minister Meloni spoke of taxes as a ‘state joke’, today it is Minister Salvini’s turn to make matters worse by stating that Italians are ‘hostages of the Revenue Agency’. These are not unfortunate statements, occasionally overlooked “They express a clear vision and are accompanied by the war waged in Europe to not use POSes and to increase the cash threshold. They are accompanied by over a dozen interventions aimed at favoring tax evaders and corrupt people”. The leader of the M5s writes it, Giuseppe Conte, on Facebook. “They are devastating messages – he continues – the result of a toxic government subculture. They are constant winks towards those who, behind the backs of honest taxpayers, leaven the tax evasion cake which has now exceeded 100 billion. This is not only an incapable government. It is a government that is harmful to the country. Not being able to keep the old promise of lowering taxes, it stands out for aiding and abetting tax evaders. Moreover, it fuels the social conflict between those who cannot evade taxes and those who are encouraged to do so. This government turns back the clock every day. With cashback – Conte writes again – we had strongly encouraged digital payments and projected the country into the future, without penalizing those who use cash. This is the only way to bring out the black and obtain a real reduction in the tax burden not for a few citizens, but for everyone. Meloni and his clique are proving unable to face the high cost of living with serious and effective measures and are looking for scapegoats every day. Yesterday the attack on ideological magistrates, today the attack on the bad taxman. They distract attention from the high cost of living, high rents, high mortgages, and in the meantime, day after day, they disarticulate all the principals of a welfare state based on equity – he concludes – and of a rule of law based on legality”.

Boccia: “Salvini and the right are praising evasion”

“Salvini is a minister, a man of government, therefore of the institutions. But evidently for this right, governing means praising evasion, considering the revenue agency an enemy. Instead of rewarding and thanking the Italians who pay taxes, they humiliate them, justifying those who don’t do it and defining taxes as state protection money. After all, just look at the tax delegation that the government and the majority are voting in Parliament to understand that it winks at tax evaders and tax evaders. The right-wing tax philosophy is : do as you like and if you don’t pay taxes do well, there are naive people who pay for you After all, Salvini plays the strong with the weak, with those who pay and with the unions, and the weak with tax evaders and with the taxi drivers who are blocking cities in recent weeks”. Thus the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia.

