The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. The company will likely launch the next Galaxy S series flagship phone at a new Galaxy Unpacked event in January or February 2023. The Galaxy S23 series may include three new models. These models include the Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the most premium of the three phones.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed any launch details just yet, as we’re still a few months away from launch. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been spotted on the Geekbench website. Just days after the Galaxy S23 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site, the Ultra model has already left its footprint on Geekbench. Let’s see everything revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via the Geekbench listing.

Samsung’s next-gen top-positioned phone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-S918U, and the listing shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra spotted on Geekbench is a US-exclusive model.

The phone draws power from an SoC codenamed Kalama, said to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The SoC has a built-in Adreno 740 GPU with a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz, which is also the highest speed ever for a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

The device scored 1521 and 4689 on Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests. By comparison, the S23 scored 1524 and 4597 on the same test.

The listing also revealed that the Ultra model will come with at least 8GB of RAM. We can expect that Samsung will launch a phone with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of flash memory, running Android 13.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was also previously revealed on China‘s 3C certification website, which revealed that it will support 25W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery, which seems like a downgrade since the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support (of course eventually parameters have not yet been determined).

Other details that have been leaked include the same design as the previous generation, but with slightly thicker bezels compared to the S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, QHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The design renderings leaked before the launch show that the curved screen has a punch hole in the top center.

There will be a quad-camera group on the back, which includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. The zoom camera supports 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to come in at least beige, black, green and light pink.