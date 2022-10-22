Original title: New start of the men’s volleyball Super League in the new season (quote)

Tianjin men’s volleyball team’s first match against veteran powerhouse Shandong (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League will be unveiled on the 29th of this month. The first stage will be divided into three competitions. Among them, the first sub-station of Tianjin Food Group men’s volleyball team is located in Group B, and the first game will face the veteran powerhouse Shandong team.

The Volleyball Super League has ushered in a comprehensive reform in the new season. Not only the competition system has been adjusted, but the addition of new sponsors, new visuals and new slogans has also brought a new look to the Volleyball Super League. In the new season, the Volleyball Super League will actively promote the restoration of the home and away game system according to the epidemic prevention and control situation after the first stage of the competition. At the same time, the Volleyball Super League has relaxed the foreign aid policy in an all-round way, and does not limit the number of foreign players from each team and the number of players who can play at the same time. It is reported that a total of 28 teams of men’s and women’s volleyball teams will sign more than 30 foreign aids. In addition, the All-Star Game of the Volleyball Super League in the new season is scheduled to be held in early December. Loong Air has become the official strategic partner of the China Volleyball Super League, and many well-known companies such as Yili, Baisuishan, Orion, Panpan Foods, Luzhou Laojiao, and Quan Sports will also join the Volleyball Super League.

A series of new changes in the Volleyball Super League will undoubtedly increase the attention of the majority of fans. The men’s Volleyball Super League, which was launched first, will also firstly present a new look and new splendor of the Volleyball Super League. The first stage of the first stage is divided into Group B. Tianjin team will start the new season opener with Shandong team at 17:00 on October 29th at Wuyuan Sports Center Gymnasium, and at 19:30 on October 30th against Shanghai team, At 17:00 on November 31, against Hubei team, at 17:00 on November 1 against Yunnan team, at 19:30 on November 2 against Hebei team, and at 19:30 on November 3 against Jiangsu team. The second leg of the competition has entered Group D. The Tianjin team will move to Huaian, Jiangsu, and will face the Liaoning team at 17:00 on November 8, the Fujian team at 14:30 on November 9, and the Guangdong team at 17:00 on November 10. The third leg of the competition comes to Group E. The Tianjin team will go to Hefei, Anhui, to play against the Henan team at 20:00 on November 15th, the Beijing team at 14:00 on November 16th, and the Sichuan team at 20:00 on November 17th. At 16:00 on the 18th, they played against the Zhejiang team.