As we all know, Microsoft has chosen a very different strategy from Sony on the next-generation game console. In addition to the Xbox Series X whose performance has reached the current ceiling, it also launched a “shrinked” version of the Xbox Series S. As the cheapest next-generation console at present, XSS has become an opportunity for many new players to contact game consoles, but developers have always made no secret of their dissatisfaction with this console.

Recently, a game developer revealed that the console version of Gotham Knights under development will not have a performance mode, and the game will only support up to 30 frames.

At the same time, the developer said that the reason why the performance mode and 60 frames were abandoned was because the performance of XSS as a next-generation host was too weak, but game development must consider this platform, and accused XSS of restricting the development of an entire generation of games.

However, judging from the performance of other game developers, the weak performance of a single platform is not an unsolvable problem.

Taking “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” as an example, it supports up to 4K 60-frame output on XSX and PS5, and for XSS with weaker performance, a 1080P 60-frame output mode is tailored, and this is also Most next-gen games do.