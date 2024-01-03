Samsung Galaxy S24 series is coming! Samsung confirms to hold Unpacked event on January 18th! – Zing Gadget

Samsung to Hold Galaxy Unpacked Event for Launch of Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung has announced that it will be holding its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event at 2 a.m. Malaysian time on January 18. At the event, the previously rumored Galaxy S24 series will be officially released.

The theme of the conference is “AI”, indicating that in addition to the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, more details of Galaxy AI will also be shared. Previous leaks have also confirmed that the Galaxy S24 will be promoted as an AI phone.

In terms of configuration, the Galaxy S24 is expected to be equipped with the third-generation Snapdragon 8 processor. The top version of the S24 Ultra will use a titanium alloy frame, while the S24 and S24+ will use an armored aluminum alloy frame.

Samsung has also opened registration on their website for the event, offering e-vouchers up to RM400 for early registrants and a chance to win daily mystery gifts.

As for the price and features, it remains to be announced at the press conference on January 18. Samsung fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the event to get more details about the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series.

