Recently, Samsung released a new generation of flagship Galaxy S23 series, but some users responded that their Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to have a screen defect.

Judging from the photos,There is a small flaw or deformation in the lower left or right corner of the mobile phone screen of these users, which is obviously unacceptable for a flagship mobile phone with an expensive price.

In response, Samsung officially responded,That’s not a defect, and some parts of the display may look squished because the screen has several layers of glass bonded together to ensure water and dust resistance.

That said, while some areas of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s screen might look flawed, that’s not the case.

Interestingly,This situation is not exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

On Samsung’s official website, there is even a dedicated page,Used to explain to the user that pile-up lines on the display are not a product defect:

The display panel is composed of many layers of components, including surface tempered glass, which is directly covered on the display panel. It adopts a waterproof/dustproof structural design, which can effectively prevent the intrusion of foreign objects or liquids.

All Samsung products have passed strict internal quality inspections. The display panel is a component composed of multiple components (surface tempered glass, dustproof, waterproof layer…), if it is illuminated by strong light, it may be possible to see lines after light refraction at certain angles .

This is a normal phenomenon and does not affect the function and life of the product, please feel free to use it.