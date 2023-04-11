The Salorenzo group, one of the leading superyacht manufacturers in the world (second in Boat International’s Order Book) has announced that it has signed a “non-binding memorandum of understanding, with Mike Simpson to evaluate the entry of the Simpson Marine group and in other related companies, one of the main dealers in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

The operation (the Musumeci, Altara, Desana e Associati law firm assisted Sanlorenzo, the Howse Williams firm assisted Mike Simpson) would allow the group led by chairman Massimo Perotti to increase its direct presence in an area of ​​strategic importance.

Perotti also formalized the purchase of 49% for 2.7 million euros of Sea Energy, a Viareggio company active in the sector of design, production and installation of naval electrical and electronic systems. The Ameglia group thus strengthens its chain of suppliers.