Home Business Sanlorenzo goes shopping: agreement for Simpson Marine and Sea Energy
Business

Sanlorenzo goes shopping: agreement for Simpson Marine and Sea Energy

by admin
Sanlorenzo goes shopping: agreement for Simpson Marine and Sea Energy

The Salorenzo group, one of the leading superyacht manufacturers in the world (second in Boat International’s Order Book) has announced that it has signed a “non-binding memorandum of understanding, with Mike Simpson to evaluate the entry of the Simpson Marine group and in other related companies, one of the main dealers in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

The operation (the Musumeci, Altara, Desana e Associati law firm assisted Sanlorenzo, the Howse Williams firm assisted Mike Simpson) would allow the group led by chairman Massimo Perotti to increase its direct presence in an area of ​​strategic importance.

Perotti also formalized the purchase of 49% for 2.7 million euros of Sea Energy, a Viareggio company active in the sector of design, production and installation of naval electrical and electronic systems. The Ameglia group thus strengthens its chain of suppliers.

See also  Santanché: «2023 will be the year of overtaking, the sector will do better than 2019»

You may also like

Berlusconi, Orazio Fascina in the hospital with him....

Christian Lindner must end the red-green spending addiction

IMF: Soon to consider the banking crisis over

Politics – foreign politicians expect clear words from...

Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association established

World Economic Outlook: “Downside risks dominate” – Germany...

The blunders of nuclear policy: clean technology is...

Real Estate – Haus und Grund fears the...

Tupperware, the company of airtight containers in crisis

Oneplus Buds Pro 2: Airpods aesthetics for 180...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy