Sanremo Festival, for 54.6% of Italians it has worsened compared to past editions

The fourth evening of Sanremo 2023 marked the historic share record (although it lost about 200,000 viewers compared to last year)but according to 54.6% of Italians, the Festival of recent years would have worsened compared to that of previous decades.

Sanremo Festival worsened: too many political messages and singers not up to par. The survey

According to a survey elaborated by Termometro Politico (carried out between 7 and 9 February 2023), 41.1% criticize the Sanremo decision to allocate more space for political messages while 13.5% believe that the music is inferior since there are no longer the great interpreters of the past.

Improved Sanremo Festival: more attention to current affairs and social issues, closer to young people. The survey

The Italians who promote contemporary Sanremo? 11.6% prefer it over past editions precisely because it exists more attention to current affairs and social issues and a further 10.6% find it improved, more modern and close to young people.

source Political Thermometer

The seventy-third edition of the Sanremo Festival was opened by Roberto Benigni with a praise to the Italian Constitution. Termometro Politico questioned the Italians on the subject. For almost one out of two Italians, the Constitution is not applied as “many of the rules are continually circumvented and ignored despite being clear”. Instead, a third of Italians ask for an update of the card.

source Political Thermometer

